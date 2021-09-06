Artificial Intelligence Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 36.68% Over the Forecasted Period of 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market was valued at USD 11.71 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 191.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.68% over the forecast period.

“Artificial Intelligence Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Robust augmentations in computing power, data storage capacity, and parallelization have also contributed to the rapid uptake of AI technology in various end-use industries such as healthcare and automotive. Growing big data analytics vendors, increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants and rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services are also projected to drive the global artificial intelligence market.

Increasing demand for understanding and analyzing visual contents, for improving significant insights, is further anticipated to gain traction to the technology over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence technology has been implemented across varied industries such as healthcare and consumer electronics. Global organizations have started exploring and implementing the benefits of AI technologies for effective positioning of their products & services to consumers, this in turn, will drive the AI technology market.

AI proliferation in the end-user industries has supported organizations to achieve optimum working capabilities through complete utilization of resources. For instance, AI technology has been adopted by various end-use industry verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, oil & gas, agriculture, healthcare, automotive and retail. Healthcare and manufacturing sectors are benefited substantially owing to artificial intelligence implementation.

Segmentation: On the basis of technology, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Deep Learning

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Vision

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Manufacturing & Processing

• BFSI

• Oil & Gas

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Automotive & Transportation

• Retail

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of AI for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI market by top manufacturers/players, with AI revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Atomwise Inc., Enlitic Inc., Lifegraph, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Sense.ly Inc., Baidu, Inc., IBM Watson Health, H2O AI, NVIDIA, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.