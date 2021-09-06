Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Bn in 2017. This market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023. Personalized nutrition is emerging as a major trend in this market. Growing awareness about the need for nutritional supplements in China and India is acting in favour of the market.By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key growth factors

Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements and wide product availability are some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. Increase in the disposable income allows people to spend more on nutritional supplements. The use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, aswagandha and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits is also a key driver for this market.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines is considered to be one of the challenges for this market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories.

