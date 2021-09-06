Automated External Defibrillators Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Scope, Challenges, Limitations, Major Players, Competitive Landscape, Key Research Regions and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global automated external defibrillators market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable, lightweight electronic instrument that automatically diagnoses cardiac arrhythmia and delivers an electric shock to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population around the world. Moreover, technological advancements in medical devices have enabled development of advanced external defibrillators leading to favorable adoption of these devices. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or are suffering from the after effects of stroke in America. Moreover, every year, an estimated 790,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks. Such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will largely contribute to the growth of automated external defibrillators market over coming years. However, factors such as lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of technology, the automated external defibrillators market is segmented into semi-automated external defibrillators and fully automated external defibrillators. Fully automated external defibrillators are designed to deliver a shock automatically, if needed, eliminating the need for the user to push the button to deliver the shock. This can make the rescue attempt easier and result in quick delivery of life saving therapy to a patient encountering sudden cardiac arrest. Semi-automated external defibrillators are usually used in hospitals and pre-hospital settings to be used by healthcare providers and emergency response personnel.

End-User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The end-users for automated external defibrillators market consists of hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access, alternate care market and other end users. Fully automated external defibrillators are usually used for public access and are installed at public places in order to deliver defibrillation therapy to people experiencing sudden cardiac arrests. These systems are easy to operate, which makes them effective to be installed at public places. Survivors of heart attacks have a heart risk of encountering sudden cardiac arrests. As a result, automated external defibrillators can be efficiently used by these patients themselves to counter any emergency situation.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global automated external defibrillators market in 2016 owing to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region along with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the American Heart Association, 580,000 new cases of heart attack are reported annually in the U.S., whereas, recurring attacks amount to 210,000 cases. This high prevalence of heart attacks is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific external defibrillators market is expected to witness fastest growth in the analysis period owing to increasing awareness related to cardiovascular diseases and presence of highly unmet medical needs.

Competitive Analysis

The key players operating in the global AEDs market focus on product development and innovation to enhance the utility of automated external defibrillators to be used efficiently in different application scenarios. For instance, in July 2015, Nihon Kohden Corporation introduced its full line of Defibtech automated external defibrillators through its sales network in North America. These devices are designed and manufactured by Defibtech, LLC, a sister company of Nihon Kohden Corporation. Some of the leading players in the automated external defibrillators market are, Defibtech, LLC. (acquired by Nihon Kohden Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiac Science Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation), Physio-Control, Inc. (acquired by Stryker Corporation), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Emerging markets are expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities for the automated external defibrillators market during coming few years as awareness related to cardiovascular diseases is increasing along with the disposable income in these countries. With increasing adoption of fully automated external defibrillator systems at public places in developed nations, the market will witness an increase in demand for these systems during the forecast period.

Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation

By Product:

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Semi-automated External Defibrillators

By End User:

Hospitals

Prehospitals

Alternative Care Market

Public Access Market

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

