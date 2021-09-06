Automotive Engine Bearings Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027
In an automobile internal combustion engine, the engine bearing is usually a journal or a plain bearing on which the crankshaft rotates. The function of a bearing is to hold the crankshaft in place and to prevent the dislodging of connecting rod from the crankshaft. The engine bearing also plays a vital role in prevention of the force created by the piston and its transmission to the crankshaft, instead using the forces for the conversion of the reciprocating movements into rotation. The bearing is considered as one of the most important components of the engine assembly and its proper functioning is necessary to maintain the overall efficiency of the automobile. Research and development is going on in the field of automotive engine bearings in order to innovate the best suitable bearings for longer life and improved performance of the engine.
The automobile engine parts and components have high wear and tear rate owing to its continuous operation to power the vehicle. The robust operation of the engine bearings is achieved if the material of construction possesses the properties such as high strength (wear resistance, cavitation resistance and load capacity) and softness (conformability, compatibility and embeddability).
Global Automotive Engine Bearings Market: Dynamics
The market for automotive engine bearings exhibits a huge potential to grow, owing to the development and growth in the overall automotive sector. Moreover, in developed nations, high standard of living and rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to use vehicles, which have all the aftermarket products fitted for the effective use of automobiles. Furthermore, growth in production of automobiles, is in turn, expected to fuel the growth of the automotive engine bearings market over the forecast period. The development in technology and research & development to produce more strong materials, which can sustain more load is also estimated to bolster the automotive engine bearings market growth. The replacement rate of the automotive engine bearings is high and thus automotive aftermarket holds a significant share in the automotive engine bearings market.
Global Automotive Engine Bearings Market: Segmentation
The automotive engine bearings market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and vehicle type.
By product type, the global automotive engine bearings market can be segmented as:
- Ball Bearings
- Roller Bearings
- Plain Bearings
- Others
By sales channel,the global automotive engine bearings market can be segmented as:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Independent Suppliers
By vehicle type, the global automotive engine bearings market can be segmented as:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
Global Automotive Engine Bearings Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific and North America hold major shares in global automotive engine bearings market owing to the large number of automobiles present in these regions. Consumers tend to equip their vehicles with durable and robust parts so that their vehicle is in good condition and also to avoid breakdown of engines. These conditions are expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall automotive engine bearings market over the forecast period. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations, which are the target markets of the automobile manufacturers will contribute significantly to the growth of the overall automotive engine bearings market over the forecast period. The automotive engine bearings market is projected to grow with a noteworthy CAGR owing to the increasing adoption of these systems in motorcycles and bikes globally.
Global Automotive Engine Bearings Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Engine Bearingsmarket identified across the value chain include:
