Automotive Silicone Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Automotive Silicone Market valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive battery sensor market is driven by the increasing demand of automotive products followed by growing adoption of automotive silicones to reduce vehicle weight for increasing fuel economy.

The automotive silicone market is experiencing significant growth across the world globe owing to increasing adoption of silicones in automotive parts for reducing vehicle weight and make it more durable and efficient. According to report of Global Silicone Council in 2016, annually around 117,000 tons of silicone product is used in the transport sector across the globe, that includes automotive, marine and others. Additionally, plastic additives, resin elastomers, Silicone rubber, sealants and lubricants are widely used in automotive sector, owing to their durability, strength and adhesion. Silicones also contributes safety in modern vehicles, from enabling airbags in cars. The automotive silicone market is also growing owing to rising demand for durable and lightweight materials in the automotive industry for enhancing the durability and efficiency of vehicles.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Silicone market is segmented into type and application. The type segment is categorized into Elastomers, Resins, Gels and Fluids. Application segment is divided into Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical and Others. Interior & Exterior is further segmented into Airbags, Exhaust Hangers Exterior Trim, Headlamp, Hoses, Interior Trim, Membrane, Shock Absorbers and Grommets. Engines is further categorized into Sealing, Potting & Bonding, Filtration, Gaskets, Radiator Seals and Vibration Dampening. Electrical segment is divided into Power Transmission, Damping & Insulation, Ignition Cables, Sparkplug Boots, Ev Battery Seals, Ht Cables, Connectors and Ev Battery Seals and other segment is further segmented into Paint & Plastic Polishes, Sheathing & Protecting, Ventilation Flaps, Rain and Distance Sensors, Break-Protection Caps and Molds & Prototypes. The Interior & exterior segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Silicone market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Silicone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Wacker Chemie

Evonik

Elkem Silicones

Dowdupont

Shin Etsu

Momentive Performance Materials

KCC Corporation

Henkel AG & Co.

Siltech

Primasil Silicones

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Fluids

By Application:

Interior & Exterior

Airbags

Exhaust Hangers

Exterior Trim

Headlamps

Hoses

Interior Trim

Membrane

Shock Absorbers

Grommets

Engines

Sealing, Potting & Bonding

Filtration

Gaskets

Radiator Seals

Vibration Dampening

Electrical

Power Transmission

Damping & Insulation

Ignition Cables

Sparkplug Boots

Ev Battery Seals

Ht Cables

Connectors

Ev Battery Seals

Others

Paint & Plastic Polishes

Sheathing & Protecting

Ventilation Flaps

Rain and Distance Sensors

Break-Protection Caps

Molds & Prototypes

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Silicone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

