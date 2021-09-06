Baby Food Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Baby Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The segment with the highest growth potential is expected to be Baby Snacks followed by bottled baby food products and baby cereals.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infant Formula

Baby Cereals

Baby Snacks

Bottled & Canned Baby Food

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

