Bakery Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bakery packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of packaging in bakery products
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Bakery Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects
over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis
• Mondi
• Smurfit Kappa
• WestRock
Market driver
• Increasing preference for packaged food
Market challenge
• Stringent regulations on packaging
Market trend
• Advent of social media in facilitating e-commerce
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOOD TYPE
• Segmentation by food type
• Biscuits
• Bread
• Cakes and pastries
• Others
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Flexible – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Rigid plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Metal – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing vendor consciousness toward sustainable packaging
• Advent of social media in facilitating e-commerce
• Rising adoption of customer-centricity
• Growth of home bakers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis
• Mondi
• Smurfit Kappa
• WestRock
Continued…..
