BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Western Europe and North America are the biggest consumers of biodegradable plastics globally. Italy and the U.S. are the key countries in Western Europe and North America, witnessing CAGRs of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, between 2018 and 2023. The developing countries are also growing at a rapid pace due to rising domestic demand.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Metabolix
BASF
Corbion NV
Natureworks
Biome Technologies
Mitsubishi Chemical
Plantic Technologies
Bio-On
Meredian
Tianan Biologic Materials
Mitsui Chemicals
Teijin
Tianjin Guoyun Biological Materials
Toray
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PLA
Starch Blends
PCL
Regenerated Cellulose
PBS
PHA
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Packaging
Fibers
Agriculture
Injection Molding
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Biodegradable Plastics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PLA
1.2.2 Starch Blends
1.2.3 PCL
1.2.4 Regenerated Cellulose
1.2.5 PBS
1.2.6 PHA
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Packaging
1.3.2 Fibers
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Injection Molding
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Metabolix
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Metabolix Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 BASF
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Corbion NV
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Corbion NV Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Natureworks
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Natureworks Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Biome Technologies
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Biome Technologies Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Plantic Technologies
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Biodegradable Plastics Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Plantic Technologies Biodegradable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
