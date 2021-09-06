Biodegradable Plastics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Western Europe and North America are the biggest consumers of biodegradable plastics globally. Italy and the U.S. are the key countries in Western Europe and North America, witnessing CAGRs of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, between 2018 and 2023. The developing countries are also growing at a rapid pace due to rising domestic demand.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Metabolix

BASF

Corbion NV

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Meredian

Tianan Biologic Materials

Mitsui Chemicals

Teijin

Tianjin Guoyun Biological Materials

Toray

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PLA

Starch Blends

PCL

Regenerated Cellulose

PBS

PHA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Injection Molding

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

