Biosimulation Industry: Market Scope, Size, SWOT Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Major Region, Key Players, Emerging Trends, New Strategies and Forecast to 2025
- Industry Trend Analysis
The biosimulation market is expected to be around 4 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to number of factors such as rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rise in aging population, high rate of drug resistance and failure. Moreover, unavailability of drugs to treat diseases such as AIDS and cancer is expected to further drive the global market. Further, rise in disposable income of the people and technological advancements such as use of micro assays for gene sequencing and analysis is set to contribute to the market growth. However, lack of standard method for biosimulation, lack of knowledge and unavailability of skilled professionals will restraint the market growth.
- Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Software segment accounted for the largest share of the global biosimulation market in 2016, as software being crucial component of the process. The onset of high end in silico software is expected to open up new pathway for improved personalized medicines and enable better disease care management through improved drug designing and medication.
- Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Drug development segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016 and is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, due to advancements in software for new drug development. The inclusion of high end software’s in drug designing will facilitate enhanced disease care through development of novel drugs especially in the field of personalized medicine.
- End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment occupied major share of the global market in 2016 owing to rise in adoption rate of high end in silico software’s for developing new and advanced drugs for various diseases such as cancer and diabetes.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to number of factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, technological innovations such as development of biochips and advanced cell assay methods, and increase in number of patent files for many drugs and search for new drug entity. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate over the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase disposable income of people, rapid healthcare infrastructure development and increasing need for integrating IT software in healthcare systems.
- Competitive Analysis
Some of the major players in biosimulation market include Rhenovia Pharma Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Chemical Computing Group, Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Certara USA, Inc., Simulation Plus, Inc., Schrodinger, Inc., Entelos, Inc., Physiomics PLC, and Genedata AG. The major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition are increasing collaborations and partnerships, patient medication, mergers and acquisitions, drug repositioning, modeling and simulations in pediatrics drug development and new product launches. For instance, in December 2016, Chemical Computing Group, Inc. launched new version of its protein structure database system – PSILO 2016.10 with easy access to protein structural information leading to quick discovery of drugs.
- Market Opportunities
There is a continuous rise in the demand for advanced software programs, which will provide ample growth opportunities for players operating in the global market. Technological advancements such as gene analysis, sequencing and coding, development of advanced mathematical model for biological assays and new methods of cell-based assays are expected to provide profitable market growth in coming years.
Biosimulation market is segmented as follows:
- By Product:
Services
In-house Services
Contract Services
Software
- By Application:
Drug Discovery
Drug Development
Others
- By End User:
Regulatory Authorities
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutions
CROs
- By Region:
North America
S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Others
