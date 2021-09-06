Blister Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Blister packaging is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blister Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2018. On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, while the healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2017. Both these subsegments are projected to grow at the highest rates between 2018 and 2023, in their respective segments.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcor

Bemis

Dowdupont

Westrock

Sonoco Products

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast

Honeywell

Tekni-Plex

CPH GROUP

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Shanghai Haishun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carded

Clamshell

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heathcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

