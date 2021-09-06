Blow Molding Machine Market: Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2022

Blow molding (BrE moulding) is a manufacturing process by which hollow plastic parts are formed. In general, there are three main types of blow molding: extrusion blow molding, injection blow molding, and injection stretch blow molding. The blow molding process begins with melting down the plastic and forming it into a parison or in the case of injection and injection stretch blow moulding (ISB) a preform. The parison is a tube-like piece of plastic with a hole in one end through which compressed air can pass.

The parison is then clamped into a mold and air is blown into it. The air pressure then pushes the plastic out to match the mold. Once the plastic has cooled and hardened the mold opens up and the part is ejected.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Blow Molding Machine from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the volumes, prices, historical growth and future perspectives in the Blow Molding Machine market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Blow Molding Machine, and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Blow Molding Machine market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The major players in the global Blow Molding Machine market are Sidel (France), Kautex (Germany), SMF (Germany), KHS GmbH (Germany), KOSME (Italy), Milacron (USA), AMET Packaging (USA), Nissei ASB Machine (Japan), Chen Way Machinery (Taiwan), Chum Power (Taiwan), Jonh-Huah (Taiwan), KAIMEI (Taiwan), Tongda Machinery (China), Qinchuan Machine (China), Akei Holding (China), BEIER Group (China) etc.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Blow Molding Machine industry has been provided.

