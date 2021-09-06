BUILDING AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023
Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Building Automation System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Automation System market by product type and applications/end industries.
The wired communication technology held a larger size of the BAS market in 2017. In terms of application, commercial application held the largest size of the BAS market in 2017. The increased rate of implementation of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport areas such as airports and railway stations is encouraging the growth of the BAS market for commercial application.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The rapid growth of the construction industry in this region, along with the government initiatives, has contributed to the growth of the BAS market in APAC.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Automation System.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3492425-global-building-automation-system-market-by-manufacturers-countries
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Honeywell
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
United Technologies
Robert Bosch
Legrand
Hubbell
ABB
Ingersoll-Rand
Lutron Electronics
Crestron Electronics
Buildingiq
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3492425-global-building-automation-system-market-by-manufacturers-countries
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Building Automation System Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Automation System
1.2 Classification of Building Automation System by Types
1.2.1 Global Building Automation System Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Building Automation System Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Wired Technology
1.2.4 Wireless Technology
1.3 Global Building Automation System Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Automation System Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Global Building Automation System Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Building Automation System Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Building Automation System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Building Automation System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Building Automation System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Building Automation System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Building Automation System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Building Automation System (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Honeywell
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Honeywell Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Siemens
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Siemens Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Johnson Controls
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Johnson Controls Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Schneider Electric
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Schneider Electric Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 United Technologies
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 United Technologies Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Robert Bosch
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Robert Bosch Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Legrand
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Building Automation System Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Legrand Building Automation System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com