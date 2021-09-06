Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market: Overview, Growth, Drivers, Key Players and Projections to 2023
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Product Segment Analysis
- Hyperphosphatemia: Dietary phosphate binders and dietary phosphate restriction
- Hypocalcemia: Calcium supplements and possibly calcitriol
- Hyperparathyroidism: Calcitriol or vitamin D analogues
- Anemia: Iron replacement therapy and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Hospital use
- Clinic use
- Household
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Actavis
- Akebia Therapeutic
- Raptor Pharmaceuticals
- Rockwell Medical
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi
- Reata Pharmaceuticals
- Cara Therapeutics
- FibroGen
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Forecast through 2023
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview