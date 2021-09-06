Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market 2016 | Global Industry Overview 2026 | FMI Report Data

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a blood and bone marrow disease that usually gets adverse slowly. It is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes.It may affect red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the second most common cancer in adult males. About 90% of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is diagnosed in middle age. Incidence rate of CLL is high in men and women over 50 years of age or middle age. It is rarely seen in people under age 40, and is extremely rare in children. In CLL, majority of the blood stem cells become abnormal lymphocytes healthy white blood cells. The abnormal lymphocytes may also be called leukemia cells.

These abnormal lymphocytes are not able to fight infection very well. Also, as the number of lymphocytes increases in the blood and bone marrow, there is less room for healthy white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. This may cause infection, anemia, and easy bleeding which may result in death. In 2016, American Cancer Society has estimated that in the United States about18,960 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)and approximately 4,660 deaths by CLL are observed up till now.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2481

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in aging population is an impetus for the growth of the CLL market. The increasing incidences of cancers in developed and developing countries such as India, and Brazil are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, exceptional regulatory designations offered to certain drugs. CLL is a disease which affects a minute percentage of the population, that’s why they are treated by a few marketed drugs only. A small or medium number of patients creates a very small market for these drugs. So it may or may not be profitable for companies to develop these drugs as recovering the research and developments of the drug expenses would be difficult. That’s why collaboration agreements and co-development are some of the key strategies adopted by top market players. For example, recently GlaxoSmithKline plc and Genmab A/S, have entered into co-development and collaboration agreement for drug Arzerra (ofatumumab), used in the treatment of relapsed CLL. Other two important drivers for CLL treatment market are family history of blood disorders and excessive exposure to harmful chemicals. Another trend that is expected to inspire market growth is a rise in the development of combination of drug therapies. Combination therapies for the treatment of CLL were available only in the form of chemotherapy combination drugs. Previously approved combinations were only few.However, stringent regulatory guidelines are expected to hamper market growth. Moreover, the high overall treatment cost for the therapy is another factor inhibiting the market growth. For example, GA101/RG7159 was launched in the market in 2014 by Genentech Inc (U.S.). The drug costs approximately at $409,580 for patients who take them annually.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market: Segmentation

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is classified on the basis of type, route of administration, type of drug, end user.

Based on type, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemiamarket is segmented into the following:

Acute myeloid (or myelogenous) leukemia (AML)

Chronic myeloid (or myelogenous) leukemia (CML)

Acute lymphocytic (or lymphoblastic) leukemia (ALL)

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Based on Drug Route Administration (ROA) the global chronic Lymphocytic Leukemiamarket is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on types of chemo drugs used the global chronic lymphocytic leukemiamarket is segmented into the following:

Purine analogs.

Alkylating agents

Corticosteroids

Other drugs

Based on end user global chronic lymphocytic leukemiamarket is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Research Institutes

Drug Store

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market overview:

Conventionally, the CLL therapeutics market is dominated by the parenteral segment. In the parenteral ROA, the drug is administered by the intravenous, subcutaneous, intrathecal, or intramuscular routes. But slowly oral drugs are expected to capture vast market share. Drugs delivered by oral route are absorbed rapidly and the onset of action is fast. Moreover, oral ROA is essential during emergencies when there is a need for greater patient compliance.

For example: – Imbruvica, rituximab, idelalisib are oral tablets given to CLL patients alone or in combination. The efficacy of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and idelalisib (Zydelig) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) suggests the drugs could potentially replace chemoimmunotherapy completely for some patients.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemiamarket is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for chronic lymphocytic leukemiadue to good reimbursement policies for diagnostic, therapeutic procedures and number of government organizations investigating the efficiency. After North America this market is followed by Europe due to increase in the number of patients suffering from CLL. Asia Pacific region is expected to perceive a significantly faster growth over the forecast period due to a number of branded drugs will become available over the next four years, with the expanding patient pool receiving greater access to such new treatments.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2481

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market of near patient molecular solution are F. Hoffman-La Roche, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson.