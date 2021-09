Commutator Market Study on Segmentation, Competitive Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2016-2021

A commutator is a moving part of a rotary electrical switch in certain types of electric motors and electrical generators that periodically reverses the current direction between the rotor and the external circuit. It consists of a cylinder composed of multiple metal contact segments on the rotating armature of the machine. Two or more electrical contacts called “brushes” made of a soft conductive material like carbon press against the commutator, making sliding contact with successive segments of the commutator as it rotates. The windings (coils of wire) on the armature are connected to the commutator segments.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Commutator from 2011-2015 and provides extensive market forecasts 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors.

The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

The major players

Kolektor (Slovenia)

Friedrich Nettelhoff Gruppe (Germany)

MAM COLLETTORI (Italy)

Toledo Commutator (USA)

TRIS USA (USA)

Sugiyama Seisakusho (Japan)

Takachiho (Japan)

Cagnoni (Italy)

Angu Group (China)

Zhejiang Great Wall (China)

Huarui Electric (China)

Shenzhen Kaizhong (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Commutator industry has been provided.

