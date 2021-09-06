Consumption of Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Films Market to Remain High During 2017 – 2027

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Introduction

In the last few years, flexible packaging market has achieved tremendous growth. Top coated direct thermal printing films are mainly used for information printing of images on airline baggage tags, readymade food labels, industrial bar code applications, retail price marking and logistics labels. Barcode printing on the paper is the key application which is offered by top coated direct thermal printing films. The top coated direct thermal printing films are used in various end-use industries such as, food & beverages, electrical and electronics, retail, industrial goods etc. Top coated direct thermal printing films possess high resistance to heat, water, UV light, and chemicals, among others, as a result of which, the top coated direct thermal printing films market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2017-2025. Direct thermal printing is the technology used in top coated direct thermal printing films.

Top coated direct thermal printable (DTP) films are BOPP based films with a proprietary coating which enables image formation on the films when it comes in direct contact with the thermal printer. Top coated direct thermal printing films are best suited for the indoor applications where temperatures are below 140 degrees because the image produced by it are heat, light, and chemical sensors. Due to a highly diversified scope of applications, the top coated direct thermal printing films market is expected to witness a largely positive growth, over the forecast period.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5424

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Dynamics

One of the key applications of top coated direct thermal printing films is barcode printing. Over time, emergence of modern retail and trade practices has created an absolute need for real time tracking and identification of products. This is expected to be one of the major contributors to growth of the global top coated direct thermal printing films market. Barcodes find applications in shipping, logistics, and airport bags, among others. Increased demand for safety and security of the product has in turn, fueled demand for tamper evident packaging solutions, leading to growth in preference for solutions such as barcodes, and ultimately, top coated direct thermal printing films.

Top coated direct thermal printing films are cost-effective, compared to other films, and therefore enjoy higher preference. As compared to films conventionally used for thermal printing, top coated direct thermal printing films are tough and have high resistance, a property which is expected to increase preference for top coated direct thermal printing films, over the forecast period. One demerit for top coated direct thermal printing films is the usage of plastic. The plastic is required to be replaced in a couple of months, due to damage by exposure to sunlight. This factor might prove to be a hurdle to growth of the global top coated direct thermal printing films market, over the forecast period.

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global top coated direct thermal printing films market are – Cosmo Films Ltd, AM Labels, and Mondi Group, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.