DATA CENTER COOLING SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
The services offered by a data center facility can be identified based on a tier system, ranking from one to four, which indicates the physical infrastructure, cooling, power, promised uptime, and redundancy levels in the said facility.
The analysts forecast the global data center cooling solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center cooling solutions market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated on the expected installation of cooling systems in these data centers. With regard to renovation of existing data centers, revenue is calculated from the cooling systems installed in data centers that are undergoing renovation or are expected to undergo renovation.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Airedale Air Conditioning
• Climaveneta
• Data Aire
• Vertiv
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
Other prominent vendors
• 4Energy
• AERMEC
• AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology (Beijing)
• Alfa Laval
• Allied Control (BitFury Group)
• Asetek
• Black Box Network Services (Black Box Corporation)
• CITEC International
• ClimateWorx International
• Colt International
• Conteg
• CoolIT Systems
• Daikin Industries
• Delta Power Solutions
• ebm-papst
• Ecosaire (IIS Group)
• Fuji Electric
• Green Revolution Cooling
• Huawei
• Iceotope
• Minkels
• Motivair
• Nortek Air Solutions
• Swegon
• Trane
• Wakefield-Vette (CoolCentric)
Market driver
• Need to reduce OPEX
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Lack of technical expertise
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Greater use of high-performance computing (HPC)
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by application
Air conditioners and air handlers
Chillers
Cooling towers and dry coolers
Economizers
Other cooling units
PART 07: Market segmentation by technique
Air-based cooling technique
Liquid-based cooling technique
PART 08: Market segmentation by liquid cooling technique
Chilled water-based cooling technique
Liquid immersion cooling and direct-liquid cooling technique
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 10: Market drivers
Increased demand for data centers
Need to reduce OPEX
Growing use of free cooling technique
Greater use of modular or containerized data centers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
Increasing water consumption by data centers
Environmental concerns
Lack of technical expertise
Consolidation of data centers
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
Greater use of high-performance computing (HPC)
Growing traction toward immersion cooling solutions
Increase in design of containment cooling solutions
Wider use of DCIM solutions
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Airedale Air Conditioning
Climaveneta
Data Aire (Construction Specialties)
Vertiv
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
