Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The services offered by a data center facility can be identified based on a tier system, ranking from one to four, which indicates the physical infrastructure, cooling, power, promised uptime, and redundancy levels in the said facility.

The analysts forecast the global data center cooling solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center cooling solutions market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated on the expected installation of cooling systems in these data centers. With regard to renovation of existing data centers, revenue is calculated from the cooling systems installed in data centers that are undergoing renovation or are expected to undergo renovation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airedale Air Conditioning

• Climaveneta

• Data Aire

• Vertiv

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

Other prominent vendors

• 4Energy

• AERMEC

• AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology (Beijing)

• Alfa Laval

• Allied Control (BitFury Group)

• Asetek

• Black Box Network Services (Black Box Corporation)

• CITEC International

• ClimateWorx International

• Colt International

• Conteg

• CoolIT Systems

• Daikin Industries

• Delta Power Solutions

• ebm-papst

• Ecosaire (IIS Group)

• Fuji Electric

• Green Revolution Cooling

• Huawei

• Iceotope

• Minkels

• Motivair

• Nortek Air Solutions

• Swegon

• Trane

• Wakefield-Vette (CoolCentric)

Market driver

• Need to reduce OPEX

Market challenge

• Lack of technical expertise

Market trend

• Greater use of high-performance computing (HPC)

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by application

Air conditioners and air handlers

Chillers

Cooling towers and dry coolers

Economizers

Other cooling units

PART 07: Market segmentation by technique

Air-based cooling technique

Liquid-based cooling technique

PART 08: Market segmentation by liquid cooling technique

Chilled water-based cooling technique

Liquid immersion cooling and direct-liquid cooling technique

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 10: Market drivers

Increased demand for data centers

Need to reduce OPEX

Growing use of free cooling technique

Greater use of modular or containerized data centers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

Increasing water consumption by data centers

Environmental concerns

Lack of technical expertise

Consolidation of data centers

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

Greater use of high-performance computing (HPC)

Growing traction toward immersion cooling solutions

Increase in design of containment cooling solutions

Wider use of DCIM solutions

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Airedale Air Conditioning

Climaveneta

Data Aire (Construction Specialties)

Vertiv

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

