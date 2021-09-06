Destination Market Insights: Caribbean-Analysis of Source Markets, Infrastructure and Attractions, and Risks and Opportunities

The Caribbean is one of the fastest growing destinations in the world. The rapid rise in tourism flows has brought a number of benefits including jobs and incomes. However, given that the nations of the region are among the most tourist dependent countries in the world, there are a number of issues which need to be addressed if growth is to be sustained. From creating unique and diverse tourism offerings, to fostering regional collaboration and investing in infrastructural projects, this report sheds light onto how Caribbean nations can leverage their strengths and capitalize on new trends to ensure the future success of the sector and economic prosperity.

GlobalData’s Destination Market Insight provides in-depth analysis of a tourist destination, in this case for the Caribbean region. The countries included in this report are the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, and Dominica.

The report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets, infrastructure and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region.

This report is part of GlobalData’s Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destniantion market, in this case the Caribbean.

Scope:

– The Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico are the leading tourist destinations in the region in terms of international arrivals.

— The travel & tourism industry accounted for 15.2% of the region’s total GDP in 2017, with some island nations of the Caribbean among the most dependent on the industry globally. For example, the total contribution to GDP from travel and tourism in the Bahamas was 47.8% in 2017.

— The countries of the region should focus on improving air connectivity, promote regional collaboration, differentiate their tourism offerings and capitalize on niche tourism segments such as wellness, wedding tourism, and food tourism.

