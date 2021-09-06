Diabetes Insulin Pen Market Across Top 5 European Countries: By Product, Countries, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2022

Diabetes Insulin Pen Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5 Billion across the top 5 European countries of the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom by 2022.

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• Prefilled(Disposable) insulin pen grasps the dominant share in the top 5 European countries insulin pen market

• In 2016, there were over 7,800 Thousand users of insulin pen in the top 5 European countries

• Germany insulin pen market generated more than US$ 1.5 Billion in 2016

• Spain has shown its potential to become leading #2 market with around 20% market share in 2016

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of patients with diabetes, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, surging popularity amid consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices.

The research report titled “Diabetes Insulin Pen Market Outlook 2022: Top 5 European Countries Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the top 5 European markets of the insulin pen market. It provides an all-round analysis of overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users. It offers information on users of insulin pens, specifically focusing on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for insulin pen market has been detailed in the report. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the insulin pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford and Ypsomed. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.

Top 5 European Countries Covered in the Report Have Studied from 8 Viewpoints

1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3. Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

5. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

6. Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

7. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

8. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Top 5 European Countries Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Italy

4. Spain

5. Germany

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Eli Lilly

3. Sanofi

4. Owen Mumford

5. Ypsomed

