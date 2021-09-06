Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Overview

In the past years, every small & big enterprise connected to the internet are installing the firewall to make sure that their network is secure from malicious and unknown sites. But nowadays this firewall is not working anymore as attackers are mishandling applications due to software misconfiguration or lack of optimized security solution that lead to the launch of malware and even data are stolen. Due to the advancement in technologies, next-generation firewalls are introduced that allows managers to apply policies to traffic based on applications and users using the network. Data breaches are increasing rapidly which is having a negative impact across all the industries including retail and BFSI. Domain Name System (DNS) is operated over a firewall in order to protect internal data from the internet while allowing users to access data on the internet.

This domain name system (DNS) firewall has several benefits that include malware protection on connected devices, automatic blockage of malicious sites. Many enterprises are making significant R&D investments in its cloud solutions and offers advanced cyber security solution through DNS firewall. DNS Firewall also helps in reducing IT operating risks by avoiding errors. These firewall service guards all company devices that include such as laptops, servers, and smartphones, etc. connected with domain name system (DNS) firewall service. DNS firewall also delivers real-time threat detection capabilities that automatically stop users from unintentionally linking to identified malicious websites.

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Dynamics

Integrated Domain name system firewalls can block devices from retrieving malicious domains which is one of the primary factors which is expected to fuel the growth of domain name system (DNS) firewall market.

Attackers are using DNS exfiltration and tunneling toolkits that are not tracked or detected by DNS firewall which can be one of the restraining factors that can hamper the growth of domain name system (DNS) firewall market.

Global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The domain name system (DNS) firewall market is segmented based on business function, component, deployment model, end user, and region.

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Service Providers

DNS Providers

Domain Name Registrars

Website Hosts

Global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global domain name system (DNS) firewall market are VeriSign, Inc., Allied Telesis, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Infoblox, IBM Corporation, Verigio Communications, SWITCH, eSentire, F5 Networks, Cloudflare, Comodo Group, Inc., and Constellix, etc.

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected to be the most significant contributor during the forecast period in the DNS firewall Market followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the market due to increase in adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions across various sectors mainly in IT & telecom, media, and gaming. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Latin America and MEA are expected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.