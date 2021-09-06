Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Engineering software defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software. These softwares are utilized across various engineering disciplines, such as electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

Over the next five years, it is projected that Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Autodesk

Bentley

Dassault Systemes

IBM

Geometric

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Synopsys

PTC

Ansys

MSC Software

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

Segmentation by application:

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

3D Printing

Enterprise Resource Planning

Project Management

Knowledge Management

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

