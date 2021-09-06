Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Share, Growth, Trend, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | FMI Detail Report

Erectile dysfunction also known as impotence is the state of sexual dysfunction where men cannot maintain erection during sexual intercourse. Erectile dysfunction mainly caused by chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological issues and hormonal insufficiency and drug side effects. Erectile dysfunction may develop due to lack penile blood supply, smoking, obesity, excessive alcohol intake and psychological problems. Erectile dysfunction can be addressed with wide range of interventions that include exercise, change in life style like smoking cessation and reduction in alcohol intake, pharmacotherapy, erection devices, penile implants, and drug injections into penis. Healthcare awareness regarding erectile dysfunction or sexual diseases has been a tremendous rise across the globe among both patient and healthcare professionals alike.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market is continue to witness positive growth owing to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population substantiated with increase in prevalence of erectile dysfunction as age increases, increase in life style changes among young population would expected to fuel demand erectile dysfunction drugs over a period of forecast. The market erectile dysfunction drugs driven by increasing generic product launches by local players, possible patent expires of erectile dysfunction drugs in foreseeable future, and promising clinical development product pipeline expected to fuel the market for erectile dysfunction drugs over a period of forecast. However, side effects associated with use of erectile dysfunction drugs, availability of several counterfeit drugs, social taboo associated with erectile dysfunction in developing economies may hamper the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market over a period of forecast.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Segmentation

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market has been segmented on the basis of product type, drug type, distribution channel and region.

Based on the product type, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented into the following:

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Injections

Others

Based on the drug type, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented into the following:

Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors (PDE5I) Avanafil Sildenafil Tadalafil Vardenafil Udenafil

Alprostadil

Testosterone

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Overview

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market is oligopolistic in nature with few players dominant in the marketplace. Marketers in the erectile dysfunction drugs market is coming up with innovative marketing techniques to create the awareness among the stakeholders. Players in erectile dysfunction drugs markets developing newer therapies and formulations to gain larger market revenue share in the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Erectile dysfunction drugs market expected to decline in value terms over the forecast period owing expected patent losses over the forecast period. In erectile dysfunction drugs market, drugs segment like Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors (PDE5I) expected to witness significant growth over a period of forecast.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for erectile dysfunction drugs market. Developed markets like North America and Europe is expected to witness robust growth owing to brand loyalty, presence of key players with differential offerings in the region. Moreover, key players in theerectile dysfunction drugs market are majorly focusing on both developed and developing regions markets to tap the increased market demand for erectile dysfunction drugs. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to favourable patient demographics, increasing awareness regarding sexual diseases, and availability of affordable generic alternatives in the region.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Key Players

Some players in erectile dysfunction drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Apricus Biosciences Inc., Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, to name a few.