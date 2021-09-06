Exam Management Software Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

The evolution of the digital world has eliminated paperwork to a large extent. Every industry across the globe is shifting to the digital world with minimum paperwork, which eliminates the complexity of handling important papers and saves time. Digitalization has created an avenue in the education industry, giving rise to the development of software that can conduct exams online. To manage the entire online examination process, a solution known as the ‘exam management software’ has been developed. This software effectively automates and streamlines the entire process from exam planning to execution. It can be used across every vertical and for every purpose, including school examinations and company entrance examinations. The software system provides its users with flexibility to customize the exam as per their needs, which is one of the major factors driving its adoption.

Rise in cloud integration, innovation in assessment techniques and development of interactive examination techniques are the key trends observed in the market. Vendors in the market are channeling efforts to develop software modules that can allow students to appear for exams at any given location and provide an impartial way of grading, which can improve the examination and grading process.

Exam Management Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Exam management software makes the examination process easier and paper free. It automates the entire process – from the creation of the test paper to deciding the grading criteria and allocating invigilators. The efficiency and automation advantages of the software are driving the growth of the exam management software market.

The exam management software depends on high speed internet, which restricts its adoption among users in developing countries. The software is also susceptible to fraud and security breach and exam papers may get leaked. Such factors hinder the growth of exam management software.

Exam Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the End-Users of Exam Management Software in the Market:

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Segmentation based on the Type of Exam Management Software in the Market:

School exam management software

College exam management software

Recruitment entrance exam management software

Segmentation based on the Deployment of Exam Management Software in the Market:

On-premise

Cloud Public Cloud Private Cloud



Exam Management Software market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market are Deskera, MasterSoft Group Pty Ltd., Scientia Ltd., Capterra, Inc., Mindlogicx, Edbase, ExamSoft E.I., QuizCV, Prporofs and Advanta.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest region for the exam management software market. A majority of exam management software vendors such as Prporofs and Capterra are based in North America. This can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technology by companies in the region. The markets in Europe and SEA and other APAC regions are also expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

