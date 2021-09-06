Feminine Hygiene Products Market: By Product, Distribution Channel, Industry Overview, Share, Size, Growth, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Feminine hygiene products market: Feminine hygiene products are also called as menstrual hygiene products that are used as personal care products by menstruating women, some intersex people, transgender men, and non-binary people during menstrual cycle, during vaginal discharge, and other body functions which are related to the vulva and vagina. Sanitary napkins or towels, period panties, tampons, panty liners, and menstrual cups are the main categories in feminine hygiene products. Products which are meant to cleanse the area of vulva or inside the vagina, such as douche feminine deodorants, feminine wipes, feminine powders, and feminine soaps can also be considered as feminine hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Outline

Feminine hygiene products market is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period which attributes to the rise of disposable income per capita of many countries and changes in the lifestyle among the population globally, rise in awareness about female health and hygiene and an emergence of economic feminine hygiene products are the factors which are boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products. However, reports of women suffering with allergies and infections caused by the materials used in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products which are leading to the product recalls are the few factors that are hindering the growth of the revenue of feminine hygiene products market.

The global fine hygiene products market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and geographical regions.

Based on the product, the global feminine hygiene products market is segmented as:

Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Internal Cleansers and Sprays

Panty liners and Shields

Disposable Razors and Blades

Based on the distribution channels, the global feminine hygiene products market is segmented as:

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Pharmacies

Beauty Stores

Factors such as rise in usage of user-friendly feminine products such as reusable menstrual cups and pads, introducing of Bluetooth compatible and diagnostic tampons among middle-class consumers, use of chlorine-free cellulose and bio-degradable bio-plastic materials are enhancing the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. Several initiatives taken by the vendors by targeting women such as to educate them about the benefits by using the feminine hygiene products in order to improve the health and well-being of women. Initiatives taken by the majority of the governments in Asian countries to encourage woman hygiene such as in India, Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) (1986) was introduced to promote hygiene and facilities of women sanitary health, and to construct toilets in schools. In 2015, UNICEF’s WASH program (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) was introduced to improve the hygiene conditions in rural regions.

Geographically, the feminine hygiene products market is segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the largest market owing to large pool of population, rise in per capita income, increase in the number of working women, and rise in health awareness among women. India, China and Japan, are dominating the feminine hygiene products market in Asia-Pacific region. Rising awareness and easy availability of the feminine hygiene products is contributing the development of the feminine hygiene products market in the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe is also having significant owing to the increase in demand for the innovative products like internal cleaners, sprays and tampons.

Some of the players in feminine hygiene products market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Prestige Brands (U.S.), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Lil-Lets Group Ltd. (UK), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), and Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. (China)

In August 2013, Kimberly-Clark introduced U by Kotex Extra pads an innovative premium maxi pads which are designed for feeling fresh and clean and provides extra protection

In September 2013, Midas Care in India, introduced new range of ‘Clean & Dry’ a solution for feminine care and vaginal problems