Genetic Analyzer Market: By Product, End-Users, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Growth, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Key Players, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Genetic analysis is a method of learning and research in genetics and molecular biology fields that involves use of wide group of applications while basic system of the analysis is usually pertained to the orthodox genetics. Customary forms of analysis of genetic includes the gene identification and inherited diseases analysis. Genetic analysis also implicit the patients physical observation and the microscopic evaluation of genetics as it is conducted for the long time. Genetic analysis is also applied in differential diagnosis during the analysis of specific diseases, in mutation detection, copy number changes in DNA.

Factors like advancements in the technologies of genetic testing, rise in prevalence of the genetic diseases, growing in the awareness are boosting the genetic analyser market globally. Furthermore, initiatives taken by the governments and increase in R&D investment and activities in the genetic field are also driving the genetic analyzer market. However, due to certain factors genetic analyzers use is restricted. The operability of such kind of automated advanced machines requires technical expertise leaving little room for human error. Calibration is essentially needed for genetic analyzers. High cost of genetic analyzers resulting in their availability in a limited number of research organizations is also hampering the growth of the genetic analyzers market globally.

Global genetic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of instruments, consumables, application, end-user and geographical regions.

Based on product type, global genetic analyzer market is segmented as:

Instruments

DNA Microarrays

PCR

Next Generation Sequencing

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression

Northern Blotting

Consumables

DNA Chips

Reagents

Based on the end-user, global genetic analyzer market is segmented as:

Diagnostics Centres

Drug Discovery

Research and Development

Others

Increase in the clinical genome sequencing, increase in incidence of neurodegeneration diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s disease and also cases of cancers prompts the interest in genetic analysis. High swift in the acceptance of pediatric genetic testing used for of screening adult onset disorders are the factors contributing to the genetic analyzer market growth. Some of the government initiatives are improving the healthcare delivery to different sections of population, mergers, acquisitions and product launches of the companies are the factors driving the growth of the genetic analyzer market.

Geographically, genetic analyzer market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Global genetic analyser market is dominated by North America due to the rise in diseases prevalence by genetic disorders and rise in advancements technologically in the region. Asia-Pacific, is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period in the genetic testing market. India, China and Japan are expected as the fastest growing genetic testing markets in the Asia-Pacific region due to increase in R&D investment, a large pool of patients and rising government funding.

Some of the major companies dealing in genetic testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), BioRad Laboratories (U.S.), Abbott laboratories (U.S.), AutoGenomics Inc.( U.S.), Celera Group (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc.( U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Inc.( U.S.), ELITech Group (U.S.), Applied Biosystems Inc.( U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Transgenomic Inc.( U.S.).

In May 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer, a new capillary electrophoresis system which can be used for plasmid sequencing, species identification, human cell authentication and research in oncology