Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2022

The Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period .Electricity that is produced at or near the point where it is used is termed as Distributed generation (DG). Distributed Solar Power energy can beground-mounted or located on rooftops and is typically connected to the local utility distribution grid. Towns, cities and States are experimenting with policies to encourage distributed solar power to offset peak electricity demand and stabilize the local grid.

As solar panel costs have dropped significantly and its adoption is at an all-time high, the Distributed Solar Power Generation Market seems even more fitting. Distributed generation has already begun to challenge the centralized solar model favored by utilities, with no end in sight.

Market Dynamics

Distributed solar generation brings lucrative benefits and the adoption of new business models is only the first step. With the shift towards small to mid-sized projects, the high cost of diligence and lack of standardization is hampering these projects. But governments initiatives in Asia pacific and other regions has come as a great boost to the market. Solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind turbine together accounted for over half the global DEG capacity in 2015. Initiatives undertaken by governments of China, Japan and Germany towards supporting development of solar PV plants is expected to augment industry growth in the near future.

The growth of distributed energy resources (DER) is changing how electricity is delivered by the grid to end users and that Distributed solar PV has become a valuable part of the global power generation mix and is forecasted to grow substantially in the coming years. Some of the most progressive utility companies Sempra, Duke, PGE, SMUD, Integrys are already embracing the change and finding ways to make a profit from generating their own electricity through their unregulated subsidiaries.

Market Segmentation

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Industry is growing significantly with emerging and rural communities, along with many other residential and commercial industrial sectors are beginning to shift away from solely purchasing electricity from their local utilities, and beginning to procure a diverse suite of on-site technologies, including solar PV coupled with energy storage. Commercial and industrial sectors (C&I) who are looking to increase their renewable energy levels, or to transition entirely to 100% renewable energy are looking forward to this market. Three broad market segments broadly exists residential, C&I, and remote/off-grid markets.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the largest DG expansion, where annual solar power capacity and revenue is expected to reach high values. A confluence of technical, economic, and regulatory factors is beginning to drive growth in the residential, C&I, and remote, off-grid DG markets. Also coupling battery energy storage technology with solar PV and virtual power plant (VPP) software technology will allow this class of DG to be able to be dispatched from a grid operator standpoint to address intermittency and provide grid services as well.

Key Players

We now see companies like Next Era acquiring companies like Smart Energies to penetrate the segment recognizing the shift from utility to Distributed Generation.

