Global Angioplasty Balloons Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global angioplasty balloons market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.

The key market players for global angioplasty balloons market are listed below;

Medtronic

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Angiodynamics, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomerics, LLC

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Cook Medical Incorporated

Cordis Corporation

Hexacath

Jotec AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microport Scientific

Nipro Medical Corporation

Palex Medical SA

Panmed US

Stryker

Teleflex Inororated

Terumo Corporation

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Material

Balloon Type

Disease Indication

End User

The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented on the basis of type into Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons and Stent graft balloon catheter. In 2018, Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to reach USD 1,205.51 million by 2025.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of material is segmented into Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers and Other. In 2018, Nylon segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of balloon type is segmented into Semi-Compliant and Non-Compliant. In 2018, Semi-Compliant segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of Disease Indication is segmented into Coronary angioplasty, Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty and Peripheral angioplasty. In 2018, Coronary angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with highest market share in the forecast period.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of End User is segmented into Cath labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Diagnostic Centers. In 2018, Cath labs segment is expected to dominate the market at the highest

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

