Global Carbon Fiber Market: Scope, Size, Industry SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Challenges, Developing Trends, Emerging Countries, Major Players, Policies, New Strategies, Projects and Outlook to 2024

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Japan are still the main consumption regions due to the advanced technology and rapid development of economy.

Carbon fiber can be classified as two types, which depends on the number of fiber, including regular-tow carbon fiber and large-tow carbon fiber. Carbon fiber products offer advantages for advanced material solutions such as light-weight; high-tensile strength, manufacturing flexibility and heat resistance. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 19.54% of the carbon fiber market is consumed in aerospace industry, 18.54% in sports/leisure, and the largest consumer is industrial materials with 61.92% in 2016.

The raw material used to make carbon fiber is called the precursor. About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. On the global market, supply of raw materials is sufficient.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Fiber market will register a -1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1680 million by 2024, from US$ 1820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbon Fiber business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Carbon Fiber market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Carbon Fiber value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

Dow Aksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Fiber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbon Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.