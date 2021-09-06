Global Cloud Integration Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Cloud Integration Market 2019

Cloud integration refers to the combination of tools, technologies and practices an enterprise can use to connect applications, systems, data and even entire IT environments.

Now the most cloud integration providers have devised a way to tunnel the corporates firewalls without the provision of IT administrates to open the external port.

In 2018, the global Cloud Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Salesforce

MuleSoft

NEC

SAP

Dell Boomi

Informatica

SnapLogic

Actian

Infor

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IPASS

Big Data Integration Platform

Cloud Migration

E-Commerce Data Integration

Enterprise Service Bus

Extract Load & Transfer

Stream Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Risk Management

Customer Relation Management

Database Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Integration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 IPASS

1.4.3 Big Data Integration Platform

1.4.4 Cloud Migration

1.4.5 E-Commerce Data Integration

1.4.6 Enterprise Service Bus

1.4.7 Extract Load & Transfer

1.4.8 Stream Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise Risk Management

1.5.3 Customer Relation Management

1.5.4 Database Management System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size

2.2 Cloud Integration Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Integration Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AWS

12.1.1 AWS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.1.4 AWS Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AWS Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 Salesforce

12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.6 MuleSoft

12.6.1 MuleSoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.6.4 MuleSoft Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MuleSoft Recent Development

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NEC Recent Development

12.8 SAP

12.8.1 SAP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAP Recent Development

12.9 Dell Boomi

12.9.1 Dell Boomi Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.9.4 Dell Boomi Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Dell Boomi Recent Development

12.10 Informatica

12.10.1 Informatica Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Integration Introduction

12.10.4 Informatica Revenue in Cloud Integration Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Informatica Recent Development

12.11 SnapLogic

12.12 Actian

12.13 Infor

12.14 Fujitsu

Continued…..

