Global District Cooling Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global district cooling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.

The key market players for global district cooling market are listed below;

Fortum

Pal Group

DC Pro Engineering

Qatar District Cooling Company

Danfoss District Energy A/S

VEOLIA

The market is further segmented into;

Production Technique

Usage

End-User

The global district cooling market is segmented based on production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers and free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global district cooling market is segmented in usage into storage, production and distribution. In 2018, storage segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global district cooling market is segmented in end-user into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production plant and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into retail, healthcare, office, airport, education and government. In 2018, industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and is rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global district cooling market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

