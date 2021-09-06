Global Drone Data Services Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Drone Data Services is a new way use drone to monitor, investigate and collect information.

Drone Data Services has become a new industry, play an irreplaceable role in electric power supervision, agricultural plant protection, topography, fire safety, and other industries applications .

Over the next five years, it is projected that Drone Data Services will register a 51.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2610 million by 2023, from US$ 220 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone Data Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

PrecisionHawk

DroneDeploy

DroneCloud

4DMapper

Sentera

Pix4D

Skycatch

Dronifi

Airware

Agribotix

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mapping & Surveying

Photogrammetry

Segmentation by application:

Real Estate & Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Drone Data Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Drone Data Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drone Data Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drone Data Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Drone Data Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

