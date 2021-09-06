Global Financial Planning Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Financial Planning Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
— Financial Planning Software Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Financial Planning Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Financial Planning Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Financial Planning Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.
Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.
Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.
In 2018, the global Financial Planning Software market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Financial Planning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Planning Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PIEtech, Inc.
EMoney Advisor
Advicent
Money Tree
WealthTec
Oltis Software
Advisor Software
Envestnet
InStream Solutions
Wealthcare Capital Management
SunGard WealthStation (FIS)
Advizr
RightCapital
Cheshire Software
Razor Logic Systems
Moneywise Software
Struktur AG
Futurewise Technologies
ESPlanner Inc.
ISoftware Limited
FinPal Pty Ltd
WealthTrace
Sigma Conso
Prevero GmbH (Unit4)
SAP
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
On-promise Type Financial Planning Software
Market segment by Application, split into
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Purpose
Other Purposes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Financial Planning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Financial Planning Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Financial Planning Software Manufacturers
Financial Planning Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Financial Planning Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
1.4.3 On-promise Type Financial Planning Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SME
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.5.4 Personal Purpose
1.5.5 Other Purposes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Financial Planning Software Market Size
2.2 Financial Planning Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Financial Planning Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Financial Planning Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PIEtech, Inc.
12.1.1 PIEtech, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.1.4 PIEtech, Inc. Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PIEtech, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 EMoney Advisor
12.2.1 EMoney Advisor Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.2.4 EMoney Advisor Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EMoney Advisor Recent Development
12.3 Advicent
12.3.1 Advicent Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.3.4 Advicent Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Advicent Recent Development
12.4 Money Tree
12.4.1 Money Tree Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.4.4 Money Tree Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Money Tree Recent Development
12.5 WealthTec
12.5.1 WealthTec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.5.4 WealthTec Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 WealthTec Recent Development
12.6 Oltis Software
12.6.1 Oltis Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.6.4 Oltis Software Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oltis Software Recent Development
12.7 Advisor Software
12.7.1 Advisor Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.7.4 Advisor Software Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Advisor Software Recent Development
12.8 Envestnet
12.8.1 Envestnet Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.8.4 Envestnet Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Envestnet Recent Development
12.9 InStream Solutions
12.9.1 InStream Solutions Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.9.4 InStream Solutions Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 InStream Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Wealthcare Capital Management
12.10.1 Wealthcare Capital Management Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction
12.10.4 Wealthcare Capital Management Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Wealthcare Capital Management Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: 841 198 5042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-financial-planning-software-market-2019-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/502919
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 502919