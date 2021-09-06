Global Food Flavour And Enhancer Market 2019 to 2024 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2016-2022

Food flavour enhancers are used in different varieties of dishes to enhance their taste and flavour. Apart from bringing out the taste, some of the enhancers enrich the nutritive value of the food, while some increase the stability of food. Food flavours are essentially important for people who do not enjoy eating healthy foods like milk, fish, and meat.

End User Industry

The end users are mostly the present generation people who are concerned about their health and eat healthy diets which taste bland. Natural flavour enhancers add taste without adding any harmful additives to it.

Market Dynamics

The taste of the food flavours enhancers is decided based on the preferences of people in a specific zone. This requires a lot of market research and analysis, as an ‘unsuitable’ product may cause a huge drop in sales. Natural flavours are always preferred over the artificial ones, but the production is constrained by the availability of the natural resources. The generation-wise changes in the taste is also a factor in the production.

The market would likely be held by the existing players and a new player would face a lot of difficulties in entering these markets due to these constraints. The dimensions for innovating is highly constrained due to the health issues involved and the presence of many regulating bodies.

Market Segmentation

The global Food Flavour and Enhancer market can be segmented product-wise into natural flavours (fruit) and the monosodium glutamate (MSG) products. MSG deteriorates health causing health issues thus leading to its global widespread criticism. The various types of enhancers are sweeteners, enzymes, colorants, and spices.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The growth of the American market for food flavour enhancers relies on the low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets of the current generation. The European market is regulated by many bodies keeping the consumers’ health in mind. The Asian market is a rapidly growing one and is likely to overtake the North American market. China is the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region.

Opportunities

This segment is growing at a very fast rate globally. European and American companies can look to expand in the Asia-Pacific as it is the fastest growing market. However, new players would face immense difficulties as the market is already saturated by many big companies. These new companies would primarily have only one domain to initiate their functions from – healthy and natural enhancers.

However, there are many opportunities in this market but a lot of innovation and research is required before entering a different market.

Key Players

The key players in this market are the Swiss leader Givaudan, the French company Mane, Frutarom Industries of Israel, German leader Symrise, American companies Sensient and IFF, Japanese company Takasago, and Danisco from Denmark, Shandong Fufeng Group of China, and Ajinomoto Inc. These giants account for around XX% of the total market share.

