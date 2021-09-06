Global Front Office BPO Services Market Research Report 2019- Indepth Study (2018-2025)

Global Front Office BPO Services Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Front Office BPO Services Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Front Office BPO Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) enables industries in outsourcing their responsibilities or operations of a process to third-party service providers. The front office BPO services are services related to customer interactions such as inbound or outbound sales, help desks, customer service centers, and telemarketing. The front office BPO services also include document management services such as accounting and finance. Rapid economic growth and surging revenue from customer relations management, human resources, finance & accounting and insurance are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, digitization of the customer touch-points and rising emphasis on non-voice contact center channels which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Additionally, outsourcers provide numerous competitive advantages such as digital channel management capabilities and data protection provisions, while aiming to tap into new business which is also boosting the growth rate of the Front Office BPO service market. However, outsourcing is considered to be unfavorable among decision makers is the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Front Office BPO Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to digitalizing channel management capabilities and emergence of data protection provisions for outsourcers in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Front Office BPO Services market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Xerox

> HP

> Convergys

> Sitel

> IBM

> Williams Lea

> Ricoh

> Atento

> Alliance Data Systems

> Teletech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Customer Management Service

Document Management Service

By Application:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Front Office BPO Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

