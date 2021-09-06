Global Fuel Cards Market Forecast 2025 Scrutinized in New Report

Global Fuel Cards Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Fuel Cards Market valued approximately USD 625 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Fuel Cards Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Fuel card or fleet cards is used for payment of gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards are also used to pay for vehicle maintenance and other expenses according to the choice of the fleet owner or manager. Fuel card provides a dynamic view of operations to fleet managers and helps drivers perform cashless payment for fuels or other expenses. Increasing demand for cashless fuel transactions due to ease of use, increasing number of internet users, and the presence of huge number of value added services associated with the fuel cards are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, changing legal framework and increasing demand from developing countries, which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, fuel cards is simple payment solution for driver of vehicles, it is very cost-effective, and it is powerful online management & reporting tool. These benefits also rising demand of Fuel Cards among its users. However, rising competition from new entrants and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions are the factors which limiting the market growth of Fuel Cards across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Fuel Cards Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region going cashless which makes fuel cards more popular. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Fuel Cards market over the upcoming years owing to rising digitalization in new payment method in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=24063

The major market player included in this report are:

> ExxonMobil

> Shell

> SPC

> Caltex

> DBS

> UOB

> OCBC

> Citibank

> Standard Chartered

> ANZ

> HSBC

> POSB

> American Express

> Maybank

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

By Application:

Moving Services

Packaging Services

Postal & Courier Services

Logistics Services

Taxi Booking & Support Services

Freight Transport

Private Cars

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fuel Cards Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=24063

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Fuel Cards Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Fuel Cards Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Fuel Cards Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Fuel Cards Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Fuel Cards Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Fuel Cards Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Applications

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=24063

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]