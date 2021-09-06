Global Graphene Infused Packaging Market Observing Vibrant Growth Owing to Increasing Demand of Moisture Resistant Packaging in the Market

The global graphene infused packaging market is segmented by application into single layer and multiple layer; by end-user industries into pharmaceuticals, electronics & semi-conductor, food and others and by regions. Graphene Infused Packaging Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global graphene infused packaging market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of moisture resistant packaging in the market. Advances in electronic industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive graphene infused packaging market during the forecast period. Graphene, composed of carbon atoms bonded in one plane as a honeycomb lattice, reigns supreme in its electrical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics compared to almost any other material in existence.

As an industrially developed region, North America is panned to observe substantial growth in graphene infused packaging market on account of rising Graphene Infused Packaging usage in next-generation electronics packaging. North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption on the back of expanding graphene infused packaging requirements in growing end-user industries. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact graphene infused packaging market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing graphene infused packaging application for moisture resistant pharmaceutical and food packaging.

Growing Applications on Account of Attractive Properties

Graphene consists of some specific features such as superior electrical properties of graphene for instance high mobility (~20m2 / Vs), high current density (~108 A/cm2), ballistic transport, and low electrical resistivity that makes it an attractive choice for next generation electronics packaging. From a stand-point of mechanical properties, graphene films possess an elastic modulus of ~1TPa and high intrinsic strength (~30GPa), when combined with its low density, making graphene much lighter, stronger and harder than steel at similar dimensions which makes graphene infused packaging an interesting choice for industry manufacturers.

However, research and development activities ongoing regarding graphene infused packaging has not been proven on a large scale and is at its initial stages which is anticipated create doubt on the manufacturers population in its adoption that is estimated to serve as the major factor in restraining the robust graphene infused packaging market growth during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Graphene Infused Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Graphene Infused Packaging market in terms of market segmentation by application, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Graphene Infused Packaging Market which includes company profiling of Abalonyx, 2-D Tech, Advanced Graphene Products, Angstron Materials, Atomaterials, 2D Materials, Directa Plus, Graphene Square, Nanografen and Nanospan. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Graphene Infused Packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

