Global Hearing aids Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

By Product (Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants), Device type (Digital Hearing Aids, Analog Hearing Aids), Type of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss), Patient Type (Adults, Pediatrics), Distribution Channel (Large Retail Chains, Manufacturer Owned Retail Chains, Public, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition

The rising hearing disabilities among adults and paediatrics are one of the leading concerns in the healthcare industry. Thus, the need for developed hearing aid devices are increasing as many remains untreated, mainly among infants, who would further lead to psychological disabilities and speaking impairment among them.

Market Segmentation

The global hearing aids market is segmented into five notable segments which are product, device types, type of hearing loss, patient type and distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. Hearing aid devices is sub-segmented into ear and canal. The ear segment is further sub-segmented into behind the ear hearing aids, receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids and in-the ear hearing aids. The canal segment is further sub-segmented into in-the canal hearing aids, invisible-in-the-canal hearing aids and completely in canal hearing aids. Hearing implants is sub-segmented into cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems.

On the basis of device types, the market is segmented into digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids.

On the basis of type of hearing loss, the market is segmented into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into adults and paediatrics.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into large retail chains, manufacturer owned retail chains, public and others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market

> WIDEX A/S

> GN Store Nord A/S

> Sonova, Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

> Microson, Horentek

> RION CO. Ltd

> William Demant Holding A/S

> Amplifon

> Starkey

> MED-EL Medical Electronics

> Cochlear Ltd

> SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC.

> Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc.

> Arphi Electronics Private Limited

> Zounds Hearing

> Zaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd

> Others

