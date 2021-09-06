Global High Strength Steel Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global high strength steel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Grade (High Strength Low alloy, Dual Phase, Transformation Inducted Plasticity, Bake hardenable, Rephosphorised steel and Interstitial Free) , Product Type (Cold Rolled, Hot Rolled, Metallic Coated and Direct Rolled), End User (Automotive, Construction, Heavy Machinery, Ship Building, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In grade type, the High Strength Low alloy dominate the market and holds the majority of share in the market as it has low carbon content and improved toughness and enhance corrosion resistance of the final products. However, dual phase is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to its low yield to strength ratio which propels its demand in automotive, construction, heavy machinery and other end use industry.

In product type, the Cold rolled high strength steel dominate the market and holds the major share in the market owing to their easy handling, excellent dimensional accuracy and good finish of the final product.

In end use industry, the automotive is dominating in the market as high demand for high strength steel in light weight application. Rising production of high end cars and light weight vehicles is anticipated to strengthen the consumption of high strength steel in coming years.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global high steel strength market are listed below;

POSCO

Arcelormittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Tata Steel

NUCOR

HBIS Group

HYUNDAI STEEL

AK Steel Corporation

VOESTALPINE AG

SSAB AG

Angang Steel Company Limited

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd)

Shougang.Com

Thyssenkrupp AG

Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd.

BENXI STEEL GROUP

JFE Steel Corporation

United States Steel

SAIL

JSW Steel Limited

