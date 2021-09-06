Global ICU Ventilators Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

Invasive ventilation is a lifesaving intervention for patients with respiratory failure. The ventilator provides data on the static compliance of the respiratory system and airway resistance which provides effective and safe invasive ventilation through manipulation of the ventilator settings. The Invasive ventilators are majorly used in ICU for critical care. The most commonly used modes are assist-control, synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation, and pressure support ventilation. The volume control and pressure control plays a vital role in ventilator which can be used for adult, neonatal and pediatric patients.

The invasive ventilation is said to be mechanical ventilation if it includes any instrument inside the trachea through the mouth such as an endotracheal tube, nose, or the skin like tracheostomy tube. These endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube is inserted into trachea for maintaining the patent airway and to ensure the adequate exchange of the oxygen and carbon di-oxide gases. The Intensive-care ventilators are larger and used with AC power (though virtually all contain a battery to facilitate intra-facility transport and as a back-up in the event of a power failure). Many ICU ventilators also incorporate graphics to provide visual analysis of each breath. Invasive ventilation is positive pressure ventilation applied via an endotracheal or tracheotomy tube.

Market Segmentation

Global ICU ventilators market is categorized into four segments which are product type, type, mode, end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into High-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators and Mid-End ICU Ventilators.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators, and pediatric ventilators.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, long term care centres, ambulatory, surgery center and rehabilitation centres. Hospitals are sub-segmented into ICU and PICU.

Market Players

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are:

> Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

> Koninklijke Philips N.V.

> Medtronic

> Hamilton Medical

> Lowenstein Medical

> Heyer Medical AG

> Getinge AB.

> VYAIRE

