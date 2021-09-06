Global Luxury Vehicles Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This industry study presents the global Luxury Vehicles market size, historical breakdown data (2013–2018) and forecast (2018–2025). The Luxury Vehicles production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Luxury Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Mercedes Benz, BMW, etc.

Luxury vehicles is the vehicle of luxury brands, like Mercedes-Bens, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Lexus and so on.

The three German players BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for approximately 70% share of the global luxury car market. Mercedes-Benz is the global leader in the luxury car segment, followed by BMW and Audi. World over while mass automobile manufacturers are struggling with margins, high end manufacturers are enjoying steadily increasing sales.

In the United States luxury car market, over the past few years, it is the crossovers and SUVs, which have been experiencing growth in sales. In 2016, the two leading players in the market, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus did not see any of its non-SUV models experience growth in sales. Demand for luxury cars in Europe had been at a low for nearly two decades and started recovering gradually from 2014. Even though challenging economic conditions still prevail in many European markets, players such as BMW have been able to maintain volumes of their higher end models. In 2017, the luxury car segment in China is seeing strong growth. The millionaires in China increased by 10% in 2016 year-on-year. Despite the government’s austerity drive, sales of super-luxury and supercar sales have not slowed down in China.

In terms of vehicle type, SUVs contributed most in the growth of global luxury vehicle market, with average growth rate of 14% during last five year. Super sport car, usually cost for over $150 thousand, also will witness the very high fast growth rate in the next 6 year, even though, only occupy less than 1% market share in 2016.

Global Luxury Vehicles market size will reach 684900 million US$ by 2025, from 423000 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Vehicles.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Mercedes Benz

· BMW

· Audi

· Lexus

· Volvo

· Land Rover

· MINI

· Cadillac

· Porsche

· Infiniti

· Acura

· Jaguar

· Smart

· Lincoln

· Tesla

· Maserati

· Bentley

· Ferrari

· Rolls-Royce

· Lamborghini

· McLaren

· Aston Martin

Luxury Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type:

· Compact Car

· Mid-size Car

· Full-size Car

· Larger Car

· SUV/Crossover

· Super Sport Car

Luxury Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application:

· Financing/Loan

· Cash Payment

· Leasing

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Luxury Vehicles status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Luxury Vehicles manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Vehicles Market Size

2.1.1 Global Luxury Vehicles Revenue 2013–2025

2.1.2 Global Luxury Vehicles Production 2013–2025

2.2 Luxury Vehicles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018–2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Luxury Vehicles Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Luxury Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Luxury Vehicles Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Vehicles Market

2.4 Key Trends for Luxury Vehicles Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Luxury Vehicles Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Luxury Vehicles Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

8.1 Mercedes Benz

8.1.1 Mercedes Benz Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Luxury Vehicles

8.1.3 Mercedes Benz Luxury Vehicles Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Mercedes Benz Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 BMW

8.2.1 BMW Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Luxury Vehicles

8.2.3 BMW Luxury Vehicles Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 BMW Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 Audi

8.3.1 Audi Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Luxury Vehicles

8.3.3 Audi Luxury Vehicles Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 Audi Economic Activity & Plans

Continued…

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Luxury Vehicles Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

