Global Optical Films Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global optical films market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of the rising trend of digitalization in emerging market, increasing demand for larger screen sized televisions and mobile phones and rising demand for smart electronic wearable devices

The key market players for global optical films market are listed below;

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

LG Chem

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

HYOSUNG,

NITTO OPTICAL CO., LTD.

BenQ Materials Corporation

Sanritz Co., Ltd

ZEON CORPORATION

3M

American Polarizers, Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD

China Lucky Corp.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

SKC Inc.

Dexerials Corporation

Suntechopt Corporation

Fusion Optix

Dejima Optical Films BV

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Function

Application

End User

Global optical films market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; polarizer film, backlight unit film, Ito film and optical polyester film. Polarizer film is sub segmented into PVA film, compensation film, surface treatment film and PET protection film/release film. Backlight unit film is sub segmented into diffuser film, reflector film and light guide plate (LGP). Optical polyester film is sub- segmented reflection film, anti-reflection film, transparent and adhesive film and transparent and conductive film. In 2018, polarizer film segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Global optical films market is segmented based on function into two notable segments; display surface films, brightness enhancement films (BEF), reflective polarizer films (DBEF), backlight reflector films (ESR), light control/privacy films (ACLF) and filter films. In 2018, display surface films segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Global optical films market is segmented based on application into 14 notable segments televisions, laptops, tablets, billboards, signage & advertising display boards, smart electronic wearable, smartphones, control panel displays, automotive, lighting, optical equipment?s, solar and others. In 2018, smartphones segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The Global optical films market is segmented based on product type into seven notable segments; consumer electronics, optical equipment, automotive, industrial, lighting and others. In 2018, consumer electronics segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global optical films market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report.

