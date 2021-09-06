Global Radiotherapy Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global radiotherapy market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Therapy (Beam Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Softwares, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Application (Prostrate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Spine Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In therapy type, The beam radiotherapy is dominating the market with the highest market share as it is the form of radiotherapy where radiation in the form of beams are targeted on the tumor site with the help of various instruments the most common one being a Linear Accelerator (LINAC). This destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding cancerous cells. Beam radiation can be used to treat large areas of the body. Whereas, brachytherapy is growing in the market as it is used to treat multiple forms of cancers some of the major applications are prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, sarcoma, penile cancer among others.

In product type, External beam radiotherapy is the dominating the radiotherapy market as it is the most common type of radiation therapy used for cancer treatment. It is used to aim high-energy beams from outside the body into the tumor. The systemic radiotherapy is growing with high pace as this technology is used for the treatment of various types of cancers systemically. This technique uses radioactive materials which leave the body through urine, saliva and other fluids.

In Application, Prostate cancer is dominating in the market as the statistics studied. For instance, article published in Science Direct in 2015 it has been estimated that in Asian Countries the total incidences of prostate was 191,054, out of which 81,229 death were recorded. Among these Asian countries, the five countries such as Turkey and others countries were having the highest standardized incidence rates of prostate cancer. Breast cancer is growing in the market as many incidences of breast cancer in females are recorded in the past decade. According to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), in 2012, approximately 1.7 million cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, which is the second most common cancer in women worldwide.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global radiotherapy market are listed below;

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Brainlab AG

C. R. Bard, Inc.

IsoRay Medical, Inc.

Nordion, Inc.

RaySearch Laboratories AB

PRECISIS AG

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

ProTom International LALLEMAND Inc.

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Caldic B.V.

