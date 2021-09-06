Global Smart Connected Residential Water Heater Industry: Market Size, Scope, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Trends, Applications, Types, Products, and Outlook to 2022
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Smart Connected Residential Water
Heater industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively
optimistic growth, the past four years, Smart Connected Residential Water Heater market
size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.4% from 67 million $ in 2014 to 83
million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few years, Smart Connected
Residential Water Heater market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The
market size of the Smart Connected Residential Water Heater will reach 106 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross
profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know
about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the
world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and
value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,
channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also
cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the
manufacturers.
Section 1: Free——Definition
A.O.Smith
Rheem Manufacturing
Robert Bosch
Haier
Midea Group
Rinnai
Whirlpool
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
—Product Type Segmentation
Wi-Fi
Others
—Industry Segmentation
Offline
Online
—Channel Segmentation
Direct Sales
Distributor
