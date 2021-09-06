Global Ventilator Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Ventilator market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators), Modality (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation), Type (Adult Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators), Mode(Combined-Mode Ventilation, Volume-Mode Ventilation, Pressure-Mode Ventilator, Other), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Long Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, the intensive care ventilators are highly used because these ventilators can be used for adults and pediatric. These can be used in unpredictable or unstable health condition. Because of this intensive care ventilators are growing at the highest CAGR.

In type adult ventilators are growing at the highest CAGR because the number of adult patients requiring the ventilators are comparatively more than the neonates and pediatric.

In modality, non-Invasive ventilation is growing with highest CAGR rate because of complications associated with mechanical ventilation.

In Mode, Combined-Mode Ventilation is growing with highest CAGR because in combined ventilators pressure and volume of air can be controlled.

In End user, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR because of growing population of long-term ICU patients requiring prolonged ventilation making higher demand of ventilators in the hospitals.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global ventilator market are listed below;

Air Liquide

Hamilton Medical

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Smith?s Group plc

Acutronic Medical Systems AG

Getinge AB

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Cepheid

Bunnell Incorporated

Leistung Equipamentos LTDA

Penlon Limited

ResMed

Vyaire

Zoll Medical

MAGNAMED

HEYER Medical AG

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc

GE Healthcare

