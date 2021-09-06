Global Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Video Surveillance Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Video Surveillance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial.

The market for video surveillance is expected to witness an upsurge in APAC owing to the increased security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China.

In 2018, the global Video Surveillance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456072

The key players covered in this study

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Flir

Avigilon

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell Security Group

Infinova

Pelco

Bcdvideo

CP Plus

Nice Systems

Panasonic System Networks

Tiandy Technologies

Uniview

Vivotek

Zicom

Eagle Eye Networks

Prism

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

Installation and Maintenance Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Residential

Public Facility

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2456072

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]