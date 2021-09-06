Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry: Market Size, Scope, Limitations, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2025.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market valued approximately USD 225.44 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.84% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are availability of funding for the advancement of gene therapy, and increasing frequency of cancer, genetic disorders & infectious diseases. The risk of undesirable outcomes including mutagenesis are major challenges for the global market. Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. This process can be performed inside a living organism (in vivo) or in cell culture (in vitro). Molecular biologists first harnessed this machinery in the 1970s.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Type, Disease, Application, and Industry. The Adeno-associated subsegment segment of Type segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR while the Cancers subsegment is expected to dominate in terms of market share. Gene Therapy subsegment is also expected to achieve highest growth rate whereas Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies subsegment would remain dominant in market share size.

The regional analysis of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adenoviral

Retroviral

Adeno-associated

Others

By Disease :

Genetic Disorders

Infectious diseases

Cancers

Others

By Application:

Vaccinology

Gene Therapy

By End-Use:

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players CGT Catapult, Lonza, uniQure, Merck, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Novasep, Spark Therapeutics, Kaneka Eurogentec, Brammer Bio, Massbiologics, Finvector Vision Therapies, Regenxbio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sanofi, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

