Global Virtual Power Plant Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
The Global Virtual Power Plant Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.
A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.
North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.
In 2018, the global Virtual Power Plant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Autogrid Systems
Blue Pillar
Cisco Systems
Enbala Power Networks
Enernoc
Flexitricity
General Electric
Hitachi
IBM
Limejump
Next Kraftwerke
Open Access Technology International
Osisoft
Robert Bosch
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Spirae
Sunverge
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Demand Response
Distributed Generation
Mixed Asset
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial and Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
