Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global vital signs monitoring market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, technological development, rising demand of non-contact thermometers, rising incidence of hypertension, rapidly changing lifestyle are fuel the growth of vital signs monitoring market.

The key market players for global vital signs monitoring market are listed below;

Welch Allyn

A&D Company Ltd.

Medtronic

General Electric Company

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Masimo

Mindray DS USA, Inc.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smiths Medical

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated.

Hicks Thermometers India Limited

SunTech Medical, Inc.

The global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into;

Product type

Type

Portability

End user

Distribution channel

On the basis of product type the global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into blood, pressure monitoring, pulse oximeter, temperature monitoring device. In 2018, blood pressure monitoring segment is expected to dominate the global vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of type the global vital signs monitoring market is categorized into non- integrated system, integrated system vital signs monitoring. In 2018, non- integrated system segment is expected to dominate the global vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of portability global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into standalone, portable. In 2018, standalone are expected to dominate the global vital signs monitoring market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory, home healthcare, clinics, others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vital signs monitoring market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

