Global Wall Decor Market: Industry Scope, Size, SWOT Analysis, Limitation, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Strategies, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Competitive Landscape and Outlook to 2025

Global Wall Decor Market to reach USD 78.5 billion by 2025.

Global Wall Decor Market valued approximately USD 60.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.27% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapid increasing popularity of creative interior designing is the key factor driving the growth of the Global Wall Decor Market. Furthermore, the offices, homes, clubs have been inclined towards creative interior designing, the trend of giving the Wall decor products as a gift in festival seasons and special occasions, change in the lifestyle and preferences of the consumers, changing taste are aiding to the growth of the market. Wall Decor refers to the enhancement of the interior of a building to provide a pleasing environment inside it. Wall Decor involves an imperious part of the outlook of the interior of a house. Wall Decor is mostly used by people who love art, to give a pleasant look to the office buildings, home decoration etc. Redecorating a leeway with wall Decor is one of the means for consumers to change the look of their interiors with minimum impact on the bank accounts.

The regional analysis of Global Wall Decor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Wallpaper

Wall Mirror

Wall Art

others

Household

Office & Building

Medical & Dental Facility

Hotels & Spa

Others

Premium Customers

Mass Customers

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target, Art.com, Costco, Ethan Allen, Franchise Concepts, Havertys, J.C. Penney, Kirkland, Kohls, Macys Inc., Pier 1 Imports, Restoration Hardware, Sears, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair Company and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

