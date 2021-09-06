Global Yeast Market_ Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global yeast market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in demand of bakery products and convenience foods, increasing alcoholic consumption, enrichment of animal feed products and rising demand for bioethanol as fuel.

The key market players for global yeast market are listed below;

AB Mauri

Biospringer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lesaffre

AB Vista

Alltech

AngelYeast Co., Ltd

Biorigin – Art in Natural Ingredients

DSM N.V.

ICC

Kerry Group

LALLEMAND Inc.

Leiber GmbH

Minn-Dak Yeast Company

Ohly

Oriental Yeast Co., ltd

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pakmaya

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited

Synergy Flavors

The global yeast market is segmented into;

Type

Derivatives

Form

Strains

Application

The global yeast market is segmented based on type into baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, feed yeast and others. In 2018, baker’s yeast segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global yeast market is segmented based on form into fresh yeast, active dry yeast and instant yeast. Each of the form is further sub segmented into baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast and feed yeast. In 2018, baker’s yeast is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global yeast market is segmented based on strains into Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis, Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii, Torulaspora delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global yeast market is segmented based on derivatives into cell walls/MOS, high purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast autolysates, yeast bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In 2018, cell walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global yeast market is segmented based on applications into food, beverages, bioethanol, pharmaceuticals and feed. Food is sub segmented into bakery, RTD products, sauces and seasonings and extruded snacks. Bakery is further sub segmented into bread, cakes, desserts mixes & pastries and others. Beverages are sub segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Each of the application is further sub segmented by type into fresh yeast, active dry yeast, instant yeast and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global yeast market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

